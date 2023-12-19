MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly damaged her parent’s vehicle, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported domestic altercation involving a criminal mischief complaint at the 500 block of Summerville Street around 6 p.m. Friday.

They learned on the scene that the alleged victim’s daughter used an unknown object to damage the victim’s recreational vehicle.

Canelle Ivette Walker, 49, was arrested and is charged with second-degree domestic violence.

She has been released from jail on bond, but she will appear in court on Jan. 11.