MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is in jail after she allegedly shot into her former workplace over the weekend.

Victoria Angel Calhoun, 24, is charged with first-degree robbery and discharging a gun into an occupied building.

Officers responded to reported shots fired at Urban R US at 350 N. Broad St. around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

On the scene, they learned a former employee had discharged multiple rounds into the building during an argument with another employee.

No one was injured, and the shooter left the scene before officers arrived.

Calhoun will have a bond hearing on Friday.

