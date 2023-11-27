MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested after she allegedly stole checks from a residence and attempted to forge and cash a check at a bank, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The initial incident occurred on Nov. 6 when Mobile police officers responded to a reported burglary at the 500 block of Donald Street.

Officers found a residence had been broken into, and checks had been stolen.

An investigation resulted in officers getting information on a woman who attempted to forge and cash a check at the bank.

Detectives located Kalaijha Cole, 21, and arrested her on Wednesday. She is charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument.

Her court date is set for Monday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

