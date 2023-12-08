MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is in jail after she allegedly cut her son early Friday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Mobile police officers responded to a reported assault on the 2000 block of 1st Ave. around 12:23 a.m. Friday.

On the scene, officers learned the victim had been cut by his mother during an argument.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injury.

Yolanda Hale, 58, was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault.

