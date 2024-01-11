MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Monday morning after she allegedly shot her mother during an argument, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported domestic incident on the 4000 block of Lancewood Drive South around 6:39 a.m. Monday.

Police learned a 50-year-old woman was shot by her daughter during an argument, according to an MPD news release. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dekayla Hale, 29, was arrested at the scene. She is charged with first-degree domestic violence and failure to obey.

Dekayla Hale. (Photo courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Hale has a court date scheduled for Feb. 21.