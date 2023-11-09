MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly committing multiple crimes.

Officers with the Mobile Police Department were called to Fade Away Barber Shop, 1070 Dr. Martin Luther King Ave., Wednesday at 1 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence assault.

When they arrived, officers found that Lea Claudette Freeman, 41, had allegedly showed up at the victim’s workplace with a gun, hit the man during an argument, prevented them from leaving, and threw a chemical agent on him.

Freeman also allegedly fired a shot toward the man but missed him. The man eventually was able to escape and contact the police.

Freeman was arrested and charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree domestic violence assault, third-degree theft of property, domestic violence menacing, shooting into an occupied building, and obstructing justice using a false identity.

She also had outstanding warrants, according to the MPD.

