THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly unlawfully entered her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and assaulted him, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers responded to a reported domestic violence burglary around 2:38 p.m. Friday at Sperry Landing Apartments, 5901 Sperry Road.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Police learned a woman unlawfully entered her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and physically assaulted him, according to an MPD news release.

Melanie Rosson, 26, was arrested. She is charged with second-degree domestic violence burglary.

Melanie Rosson. (Photo Courtesy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office)

Rosson will appear in court on Jan. 15.