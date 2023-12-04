MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman accused of beating a 4-year-old to death pled guilty to manslaughter on Monday.

Yolanda Coale, 55, pled as part of a best-interest plea. The best-interest plea allows the accused to plead guilty while still claiming they are innocent, according to USLegal.

Coale was arrested in February 2022 after King Lyons, 4, was found dead at a home on Jacob Drive.

Originally, King’s 9-year-old sister was arrested for assault after Coale accused her of hitting King with a broom. The sister later said she did not hit or injure King.

Detectives said they saw that King had bruises and cuts all over his body, which were in different healing stages.

The minimum sentence for Coale is two years, and the maximum is 20 years. Coale will remain out on bond until she is sentenced.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

