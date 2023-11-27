MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on Dec. 2.

It will occur from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the James Seals Jr. Park, 540 Texas St., Mobile.

EVENT LOCATION:

City residents can safely and responsibly eliminate items they can’t place in the garbage or trash. Items included in this waste collection event include:

automotive fluids

aerosols

batteries

fluorescent tubes

paint

cleaners

pesticides

herbicides

fertilizers

Items that will not be accepted include:

tires

explosives

firearms

electronics

pharmaceuticals

medical waste

appliances

equipment

While tires won’t be collected during this event, the City of Mobile has scheduled a separate scrap tire collection for Dec. 9.

Event organizers said the event is only for individuals, not businesses or contractors.

Participants must verify their zip code to drop off hazardous waste.

Registration for the event is not required, and any resident can drop off approved items.

For more information, call 251-208-7151.