MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of Mobile’s most well-known thrift stores is celebrating a new beginning starting today. Later this morning the Waterfront thrift store will have a grand reopening and a week to celebrate their work in the community.

This week the Waterfront Thrift will celebrate their grand reopening. They will open an hour early at 8 Monday morning. They’ll have a special ribbon cutting at 9. Over the last several months they’ve been revamping the store to make it more open and inviting. They’ve increased the space for clothing by about 25 percent. They’ve doubled the space dedicated to shoes–and in general, they’ve tried to make the store more inviting. The work here helps give back to the community and men’s shelters.

“We have seven thrift stores and an online store, so all the net proceeds from our thrift stores go right back into the missions. So whether it be the mission in Pensacola or the mission in Mobile, it helps support the work that we’re doing there in the mission for the guys that are recovering from addiction or the guys that are recovering from living homeless,” said Mark Isbell with Waterfront Rescue Mission. During the week there will be different deals and scavenger hunts.

They’re also asking any shopper coming out to please donate as well to help continue their mission. To follow their updates this week find them on Facebook here.