MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Walmart on Rangeline Road is temporarily closed for cleaning purposes in an effort to fight COVD-19.
The store shut its doors at 4 PM but will reopen Monday at 7 AM.
Walmart released the following statement:
As an essential business, and a member of the Mobile community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items during this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic, and we want to be a part of the solution. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Mobile Supercenter location at 5245 Rangeline Service Rd. S, starting at 4pm on Saturday, August 1st, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this time. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 7 a.m. on Monday, August 3.Walmart
LATEST STORIES:
- Mobile Walmart on Rangeline Road temporarily closed for sanitization of COVID-19
- Tracking the Tropics: Isaias downgrades to tropical storm, rain bands moving onshore in South Florida
- VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, reliving the historic launch before the historic landing
- VIDEO: Splashdown Pensacola, astronauts talk about SpaceX Dragon mission
- Search continues for 8 missing after Marine craft sinks