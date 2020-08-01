Mobile Walmart on Rangeline Road temporarily closed for sanitization of COVID-19

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 11: A sign hangs outside Walmart store on January 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Walmart announced today it would use savings from the recently revised tax law to increase their starting wage to $11-per-hour, offer some hourly employees a one-time bonus up to $1000, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and will begin to offer adoption assistance. The company also disclosed today that it would be closing 63 of its Sam’s Club stores across the US, costing thousands of workers their jobs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Walmart on Rangeline Road is temporarily closed for cleaning purposes in an effort to fight COVD-19.

The store shut its doors at 4 PM but will reopen Monday at 7 AM.

Walmart released the following statement:

As an essential business, and a member of the Mobile community, we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items during this time. We also understand this community has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Health officials are working to curb the impact of this pandemic, and we want to be a part of the solution. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Mobile Supercenter location at 5245 Rangeline Service Rd. S, starting at 4pm on Saturday, August 1st, as part of a company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community during this time. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 7 a.m. on Monday, August 3. Walmart

LATEST STORIES: