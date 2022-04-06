MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saad Healthcare is hosting an annual Parkinson’s fundraising walk event Saturday, April 9 in Mobile.

Moving Day South Alabama is a day to support those living with Parkinson’s’ disease. Before the event, participants and teams work to raise funds for the Parkinson’s Foundation. The foundation improves care for those with PD and contributes to PD research. Currently, Moving Day South Alabama has raised $55,287 for the Parkinson’s Foundation, according to their website.

The walking event was held virtually in 2021, but will be in person this year at Saad Healthcare at 9:a.m. at 1515 University Blvd. South in West Mobile. To register for the event, click the link here.

For more information about Parkinson’s disease, click the link here.