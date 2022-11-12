MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The holiday season is getting closer. A group of volunteers in Mobile wants to make sure troops stationed overseas know they’re not forgotten.

The sound of crinkling cellophane fills the front lobby of this cardiology office in west Mobile. Volunteers with Dixie Rear Detachment fill bags with treats. Those treats are stuffed into stockings and then boxed up for a long trip.

Sylvie Rihner is originally from France and said she and her family have always been grateful to the American Military.

“When I immigrated here and became a citizen, this was a way to give back to the American GI for all their sacrifices,” said Rihner.

For volunteers, it’s a reminder to give thanks to the troops who are overseas.

“The emotion of giving back to the troops who are overseas is something that we do not only do for the holiday season but throughout the year,” said volunteer Victoria Kringel.

As America has ended some of its most high-profile conflicts like Afghanistan, these volunteers want people to remember there are still hundreds of troops overseas even though those missions may not dominate the news cycle.

“I think we need to remember them for their service over there,” said volunteer Anita Albano. “They’re away from their family, away from their children. It’s a way to make them happy and to let them know they’re still cared for in the states.”

These care packages are headed for places like Kosovo and Syria, as these volunteers busily pack hundreds of care packages in time for Christmas.