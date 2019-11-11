Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial marks 20 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This sunrise service comes with special significance. Monday morning’s guest speaker was Robert Doubek, a driving force behind the creation of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.– a place that has become sacred ground to veterans and an experience replicated in Mobile and other cities.

“That sacredness that people in communities want to bring back to their own communities,” Robert Doubek said. The wall here in Mobile helps bring a sense of honor and community to Vietnam veterans

“The memories of that will last a mighty long time and this was the defining factor that separated the warrior from the war,” said veteran and advocate Dr. Barry Booth. The service also highlighted the addition of two new names to the Mobile wall, Byron C. Stone and Leon Kiser. Kiser’s widow said her husband drowned during the war in 1970 while trying to get Vietnamese people to safety and she’s proud to see his name etched into the wall along with so many other heroes.

“Oh God it’s a blessing it’s a true blessing, thank God finally it’s recognition,” said Kiser’s wife Katherine.