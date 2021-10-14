Mobile Veterans Day Parade and Concert announced

(FILE: American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Veterans Day Commission announced that the Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Nov. 11 in Mobile.

The parade will start at the Mobile Civic Center and travel along Canal St., Broad St. and return to the Center by way of Government St., according to a news release from the Mobile Area Veterans Day Commission.

Participants include:

The University of South Alabama Marching Band

Local government official

The Patriot of the Year and Veteran of the Year

Civic, fraternal and veterans organizations

Area high school marching vans

Over 1,000 JROTC cadets

Members of the 2216th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

Members of the Alabama National Guard

After the parade, the Mobile Veterans Day Commision will host a luncheon at Fort Whining.

The luncheon will feature speeches from the Patriot of the Year and the Veteran of the Year.

A concert will conclude the Veteran’s Days festivities.

The concert will be at 7 p.m. showcasing the Mobile Symphonic Pops band at the Battleship Alabama’s Aircraft Pavilion.

The concert is free but tickets for the luncheon are $20.

Reservations for the luncheon should be made by Nov. 5.