Mobile Veterans Day Parade and Concert announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Veterans Day Commission announced that the Veteran’s Day Parade will be held Nov. 11 in Mobile.
The parade will start at the Mobile Civic Center and travel along Canal St., Broad St. and return to the Center by way of Government St., according to a news release from the Mobile Area Veterans Day Commission.
Participants include:
- The University of South Alabama Marching Band
- Local government official
- The Patriot of the Year and Veteran of the Year
- Civic, fraternal and veterans organizations
- Area high school marching vans
- Over 1,000 JROTC cadets
- Members of the 2216th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
- Members of the Alabama National Guard
After the parade, the Mobile Veterans Day Commision will host a luncheon at Fort Whining.
The luncheon will feature speeches from the Patriot of the Year and the Veteran of the Year.
A concert will conclude the Veteran’s Days festivities.
The concert will be at 7 p.m. showcasing the Mobile Symphonic Pops band at the Battleship Alabama’s Aircraft Pavilion.
The concert is free but tickets for the luncheon are $20.
Reservations for the luncheon should be made by Nov. 5.