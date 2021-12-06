Mobile unveils concepts for ‘Hall of Fame’ courtyard with life-size statues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five artist submissions for the statues that will be featured in the City of Mobile’s “Hall of Fame Courtyard” are on display at the Mobile Arts Council this week.

The courtyard will eventually be a featured piece of Cooper Riverside Park honoring five Mobilians inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame including Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Billy Williams, Ozzie Smith and Willie Lee McCovey.

A 12-person committee is set to review the work of the five artists and decide which best fits the courtyard project.

Whoever is chosen will build five life-size bronze statues of the baseball hall-of-famers that will eventually be placed at Cooper Riverside Park.

“We wanted to connect the sports hall of famers plaza with Cooper park because we anticipate growing foot traffic to the riverside and this could really be the thing that catches people’s eye and pulls them to the riverfront. And as you’ll see when we start rolling out some more information, I think this is going to be kind of a crown jewel for that,” said Matt Anderson, the Director of Civic and Cultural Affairs for the city of Mobile.

The city estimates the total cost of the statues will be between $2 and $3 million, which will be be paid for through private and public funding.

The goal is to have the first statue delivered next year and all five statues complete by the end of 2023.

The committee will vote on which artist will do the job within the next few weeks.

The five finalist include an artist from Fairhope, an artist from Tuscaloosa, and three others from out-of-state.