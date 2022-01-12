Mobile United to honor MLK Day with day of service event

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile United is hosting their annual day of service on Jan. 15 to honor civil rights leader and activist Martin Luther King Jr.

Volunteer sites will be held in seven districts across Mobile so residents can participate in this day of service. This year, residents will help in outdoor clean-up events.

The clean-up events will be held in Mobile:

District 1 at 625 Stanton Road (Led by Councilman Penn and Keep Mobile Beautiful)

District 2 at 1260 Spring Hill Ave. (Led by Councilman Carroll and Mobile Baykeeper)

District 3 at 4380 Park Road (Led by Councilman Small, Revitalize DIP, and The Peninsula of Mobile)

District 4 at 5560 Inn Road (Led by Councilman Reynolds & Dog River Clearwater Revival

District 5 at 101 E. Interstate 65 Service Road S behind Walmart (Led by Councilman Daves and Alabama Coastal Foundation)

District 6 at 6175 Girby Road (Led by Councilman Jones, Osprey Initiative and Groundwork Mobile County)

District 7 at 6550 Ziegler Blvd. (Led by Councilwoman Gregory and Mobile Baykeeper)

Event organizers advise that residents dress in warm clothes and boots. Residents are also encouraged to bring full water bottles and sunscreen.

Mobile United will provide:

Safety vests

Garbage bags

Gloves and/or trash picker

Hand sanitizer & bug spray

First aid kit

To register for the event, click here.