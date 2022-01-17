Mobile United collected more than 9,000 pounds of rubbish with MLK Collection

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile United organized a rubbish clean-up collection in which over 9,000 pounds of rubbish was collected on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Clean-up sites were located throughout the seven districts of Mobile.
Below is a list of how much rubbish was collected throughout all seven districts:
- Recycle – 162.2 pounds
- Trash – 4,126.62 pounds
- Debris – 5,043.3 pounds
- Bags collected – pounds
Mobile United shared these photos with WKRG from the clean-up event:
In total 9,332.12 pounds of rubbish were collected on Saturday.