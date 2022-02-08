MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile United will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022. Mobile United started with 60 leaders who wanted to “create an organized way to deal with and resolve community issues.”

In a press release, Mobile United said there will be six events to help celebrate once a month until the official anniversary in July. The events are as followed:

Unity Day, Saturday, Feb 26 free and open to the public, help create a tapestry art creation. email invites to arrive later mid Feb

Youth Leadership Mobile graduation, Thursday, March 24 honouring the efforts of 30 area high schoolers who are taking on individual community service projects. limited space and free to public RSVP at brittany@mobileunited.org

Crepe Myrtle Trail Ride and Beer Release, Saturday, April 9 family group ride along the western shore from Arlington Park to McNally Park and back. Join after at Braided River Brewing for a block party.

Dining on Dauphin, Thursday, May 19 Dining on Dauphin will sit 300 people food provided by NoJa and Noble South to celebrate Mobile United’s 50th.

Habitat for Humanity House Build, Saturday, June 4 Seeking 45 people to come and work a single two hour and fifteen minute shift to help build homes. Construction experience not necessary.

Best Glass Ever, Saturday, July 16 wine sipping event at the History Museum Mobile reflecting on fifty years of fellowship, service, and lifelong connections, ticketed event.



To see the full calendar of the events click here

Mobile United encourages you to be a part of the potential and promise of leadership and to start new memberships or renew your membership to be a part of this milestone in the organization.

To become or renew your membership click here.