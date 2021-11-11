Mobile turns out for annual Veterans Day parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several Veterans Day events were held throughout the Port City Thursday, including the annual Mobile Veterans Day Parade.

Over 1,000 JROTC cadets, surrounding area high school marching bands, and several organizations gathered throughout downtown, as the community paid their respects to those present and past, who have served our country.

Supporters such as Laura Ball were of the many present today showing gratitude to our country’s heroes.

“I am very appreciative of our military and all that they do to protect us,” Ball said. “We have family who

are veterans and we like to support them and honor them and I want him to grow up, appreciating them.”

Others, including Jack Green Sr., used today to reflect on the days he served and protect while in our country’s armed forces.

“I’m a 28-year-old veteran of the US Army,” Green said. “Started from ROTC in high school. I retired in 2006.

I enjoyed my time in the military. Had the opportunity to see the world, and make a lot of friends.”

Green says it makes him proud that Mobilians made sure this day does not go unnoticed.

“It makes me feel good to know that people still remember veterans because veterans did so much in making the country what it is today,” Green said. “So it’s just good to see the people of Mobile how they go out so much for the veterans to do things like this.”

The parade was followed by a lunch and a concert in honor of the holiday.