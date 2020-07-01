Mobile tries solar powered street lights

The solar powered street light pictured here is now being tried in Mobile

Two new streetlights in Midtown Mobile could shine light on the city’s future.

The City of Mobile has installed its first solar-powered LED streetlights on Upham Place as part a pilot program to test their feasibility.

Residents had requested streetlights more than a year ago, but city engineers, after consulting with Alabama Power, concluded traditional electric lights would have been cost-prohibitive. Engineers turned to a solar-powered option.

New Orleans-based manufacturer Clear World Solar was selected to provide the decorative fixtures for the project. The fixtures are in the open, which allows sunlight to charge the batteries. The new lights come with a 10-year warranty, approximately twice that of traditional light fixtures.