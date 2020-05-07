Mobile trash crews picked up record amounts of debris during COVID-19 stay at home orders

Crews disposed of 56-percent more debris last month than in April, 2019

What have Mobilians been doing during the COVID-19 outbreak? Apparently, a lot of yard work.

The City of Mobile reports its trash pick-up employees have been putting in long hours top keep up with all the lawn debris.



In March, Public Services crews hauled 21,518 cubic yards of debris, up 25-percent from the 16,018 cubic yards picked up in March of last year. In April, crews hauled 30,786 cubic yards, up 56-percent from the 19,743 cubic yards it disposed of in April, 2019.

The City reports crews have been working on Saturdays, and even one Sunday to keep up with demand.