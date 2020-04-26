MOBILE TRAFFIC: Two overturned vehicles on I-10 EB, only left shoulder passing

UPDATE (5:50 PM) — According to Mobile Traffic, multiple transport units were dispatched as there is a report of entrapment in one vehicle.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Traffic reports two overturned vehicles on I-10 EB between I-65 and Dauphin Island Pkwy.
Here’s a look at the map:
