MOBILE TRAFFIC: Two overturned vehicles on I-10 EB, only left shoulder passing

Mobile County

UPDATE (5:50 PM) — According to Mobile Traffic, multiple transport units were dispatched as there is a report of entrapment in one vehicle.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Traffic reports two overturned vehicles on I-10 EB between I-65 and Dauphin Island Pkwy.

