Small aircraft crash on Bellingrath Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.) —

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A small aircraft has crashed on Bellingrath Road at the AL 188 Bridge (Fowl River Bridge) Friday morning. The Mobile County Sheriff’s office reports the pilot of the plane took out a few power lines but is okay.

We are told the FAA is investigating the crash.

The Coast Guard also confirmed the plane crash, but are not involved as it is not currently a search and rescue.

(ORIGINAL STORY) – Mobile Traffic reports a small aircraft has crashed on Bellingrath Road.

The report says the aircraft struck the AL 188 bridge over West Fowl River.

They confirm the pilot made it out of the aircraft.

Small aircraft crash Bellingrath Rd at AL 188. Aircraft reportedly struck the AL 188 bridge over West Fowl River. Pilot is out of the aircraft. — Mobile Traffic (@MobileALTraffic) April 24, 2020

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is already on scene and News 5 is en route.

LATEST STORIES: