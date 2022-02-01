MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A little girl was diagnosed with cancer less than a year ago, and we knew her time was likely limited.

We first shared Scarlett Castanares’s story in June, shortly after her family learned she was battling osteosarcoma. Her parents, stronger than most as they watched their 4-year-old fighting a fight she had little hope of winning; a fight against relentless bone cancer.

After spending months at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee, Scarlett made it home to Mobile, where she spent her final weeks surrounded by the love of her family. Little Scarlett died on Nov. 17, 2021.

For months, Scarlett and her family hoped for a cure, as cancer continued to spread through her body ata rapid rate. Scarlett’s parents were working as traveling respiratory therapists helping COVID-19 patients out of state, when they originally found out their daughter was sick.

“It was hard, you know? I was angry or sad. I guess it was just hard to, it’s hard to accept, I guess because I don’t think anyone ever expects it to happen to them,” said Kekoa Castaneres, Scarlett’s father.

Scarlett spent nine months at St. Jude. Her mother never left her side. Her dad, still working but traveling to be with them as much as the COVID fight allowed.

“It’s definitely hard knowing what not just with my daughter, but also with what Cecilia is going through and you know, just leaving them, leaving them there by themselves,” said Castaneres.

Just days before Scarlett turned 4, doctors had to amputate her right leg. Then, many more surgeries with the last on Scarlett’s lungs, with disappointing results.

“They got what we knew was they’re out. And then unfortunately, by the time they did another scan before starting her third line of treatment, there were more lung nodules and they spread to both lungs,” said Scarlett’s mother, Celia Tran.

Scarlett’s little lungs couldn’t handle another operation. A clinical trial was unsuccessful.

Before Scarlett passed, her parents were hoping medication would at least slow the growth.

“At this point we’re just trying, you know anything,” said Tran. “Where we’re at right now, she is basically classified as incurable.”

Scarlett spent her final weeks at home in Mobile. Her mother tells us she was “comfortable.”

“She’s been, you know, happy, playful. She’s been eating well so you know her spirits are really high and you know that’s all you can really hope for,” she said.

Scarlett’s parents made the incredibly difficult decision to forego more painful treatments, with little chance of success, and just hope for the best.

“I just want her to know that daddy loves you and if I could, if I could, I’d definitely switch places with her,” said her father.

According to St. Jude, cancer is diagnosed each year in about 400,000 patients 19 and younger and worldwide. Cancer in children can be caused by the environment or lifestyle, but is more likely the result of cancer-causing genetic changes, most commonly thought to occur by chance. There are close to 483,000 childhood cancer survivors in the U.S. today.

