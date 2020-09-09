Mobile to light up in gold for childhood cancer awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and to commemorate, Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast is turning the RSA tower in Downtown Mobile gold Wednesday evening.

Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast is also asking everyone to don their best yellow and gold outfits the same day to show support for those who are fighting childhood cancer.

The City of Mobile has also made a proclamation that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The city also recognized Joy of Life on the Gulf Coast in their efforts to battle childhood cancer.

