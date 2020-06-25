Mobile to launch new project for students with special needs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) is launching a new project for students with special needs.
An announcement is being made Thursday June 26 at the MCPSS Central Office.
WKRG will stream the event live on Facebook and WKRG.com
