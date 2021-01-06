Mobile to join national moment of remembrance for victims of COVID-19

Dr. Joseph Varon hugs and comforts a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) during Thanksgiving at the United Memorial Medical Center on November 26, 2020 in Houston, Texas. According to reports, Texas has reached over 1,220,000 cases, including over 21,500 deaths. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

Unedited press release from the City of Mobile

Mobile, Ala – Councilman Fred Richardson announced today an event to memorialize the over 500 local lives lost to COVID-19 over the past year. The event, which will take place at Tricentennial Park at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19th, will be part of a national effort to honor the lives lost to the pandemic across the country. At that time, a light for each life lost will glow in memorial to them around the perimeter of Day Lake at Tricentennial Park.

At the same time, there will be a national ceremony in Washington, DC that will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. It will be the first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool. Cities and towns around the country have been invited to join the national memorial by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells in a national moment of unity and remembrance.

“This event offers a moment of healing and unity for our community which has been so ravaged by this deadly disease and continues to face many challenges,” said Councilman Fred Richardson. “Here in Mobile, we have lost over 500 friends, family members and neighbors to this pandemic. This is an opportunity to honor them as well as the brave men and women who fought to save them.”

Friends and family of those we have lost are invited to share their names so they can be written on each bag holding a candle. They can offer up names by contacting the City Council’s office at 208-7441.

