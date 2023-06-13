MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is holding a Family Day Celebration at Langan Municipal Park Saturday ahead of Father’s Day, according to a release.

Organizers say the event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is meant to bring families together while “recognizing the critical role that fathers play in local families and the community at large” during the Father’s Day weekend.

“Our goal is to create an atmosphere that highlights the diversity of our community and the importance of family,” Wings of Life executive director Brandon Sanders said in the release.

Attendees to the free event will be able to participate in sports competitions and enjoy live music and food trucks. Winners of the sports competitions will be awarded prizes and have the chance to win a $1,000 grand prize.

There will also be a grilling competition, which you can register for in advance, and a classic car show.