Mobile teen’s baptism goes viral as his second battle with cancer continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A viral video with over 700 shares has left a touching imprint on many in the community. As a teen faces his second battle with cancer, he is baptized in his hospital bed at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

A trip to the hospital on December 10th, 2020 led to some unexpected news. 14-year-old Tervelle “Xavier” Lee Jr. arrived to the hospital having fractured his right femur bone while playing basketball at school. However, a biopsy of his bone marrow on December 17th led to findings of cancerous cells.

Xavier was recently diagnosed with stage IV Osteosarcoma. His mother, Shavaughn McReynolds, said they had to go through several consultations in order to find a treatment plan but they’ve now made their decision.

We’ve decided to go with a physician from Stanford University who presented us with a cure for this specific disease. It calls for 6 chemotherapy treatments over a course of 18 weeks. Then a major surgery to remove a portion of his right femur bone and replace it with an inside prosthetic with a procedure called bone salvaging. This will prevent amputation of his leg and preserve him and his appearance. Radiation therapy is still on the table but it is only an option if needed. Shavaughn McReynolds

Here’s their GoFundMe account, if interested in assisting the family with Xavier’s treatment.