MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A local teenager was sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in an armed carjacking in 2019.

The victim in the carjacking was trying to buy a gun from Jakendis Westry, who’s now 19.

Westry pleaded guilty in January 2021 to discharging a firearm during a carjacking, a felony crime. Westry must serve a five-year term of supervised release after he serves his sentence.