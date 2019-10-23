Mobile principal selected as one of 10 recipients for Terrel H. Bell Awards

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — U.S. Secretary of Education names Michelle Dubose Adams, a principal at Eichold Mertz Magnet School of Math, Science, & Technology along with others, as 2019 recipients for Terrel H. Bell Awards due to their outstanding school leadership.

Adams and the others will be honored in a National Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

“Bell awardees have created environments where students and teachers thrive,” says Secretary DeVos. “These principals are living proof that strong, transformative leadership is critical to student success.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the principals selected embody excellence and strive to guide their students no matter the circumstance.

To learn more about the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program and the Terrel H. Bell Awards, click here

