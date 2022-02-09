MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kindergarten teacher Nicole Baranov from Hutchens Elementary was awarded the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching Feb. 9.

Baranov is one of two award winners from Alabama this year, making her the 11th Mobile county teacher to receive the award since 1983, according to Mobile County Public Schools. The PAEMST award is the highest honor a K-12 teacher can receive and only around 100 teachers are presented it each year. The award “recognizes those teachers who have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas,”according to the MCSS press release.

Baranov has worked in Mobile county schools for 15 years and spent the last 10 teaching and inspiring students at Hutchens. There, she teaches math and also serves on the National Board Teacher Steering Committee. She also attends professional workshops to better develop new and innovative curriculums for her students.

“It’s really exciting,” Baranov said. “Teaching is such a hard job and it’s validating to know my work has paid off. It’s such an honor for me.”

Teachers in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or computer science in any of the 50 states can be nominated for it and receive it through the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy, according to an MCPSS press release.

Baranov also gave some words of encouragement to other teachers, promising that their efforts matter.

“Sometimes it feels like what we’re doing doesn’t matter but it really does matter,” Baranov said. “Sometimes we don’t see it in the short run but it is a marathon and at the end the kids are successful and the best thing I can do is keep working hard.”

5200 teachers have been recognized with the award since it began in 1983.