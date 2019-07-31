Mobile Target employee assaulted attempting to stop robbery suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Target employee was assaulted after attempting to stop a robbery suspect at Airport location Monday afternoon.

According to Mobile Police, officers responded to the Target located at 3201 Airport Boulevard after a report of a theft around 3 p.m. Employees told police a man walked into the store and started to grab items before leaving without paying. That was when an employee attempted to stop the man, but the suspect assaulted the employee, according to MPD. The suspect left with Target with some of the items.

Police say the employee received very minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.