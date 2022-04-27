MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Youth Orchestra will host a concert at the Saenger Theatre.

Students from three states and 18 schools will showcase their musical talent, including musicians from Mobile and Baldwin counties. The concert will feature works from Vivaldi, Mozart, Elgar and Sibelius. Concerto competition winners will also perform in the concert.

The concert will be held May 1 at 2:30 p.m. at the Saenger Theatre. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults who purchase their tickets in advance. Tickets will be $25 for adults on the day of the concert.

If you would like to buy tickets in advance, click the link here.