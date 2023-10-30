MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra is set to perform classical music in “Beethoven & Blue Jeans” on Saturday, Nov. 18, and Sunday, Nov. 19, at Saenger Theatre.

The Nov. 18 performance will begin at 7:30 p.m., and the Nov. 19 performance will begin at 2:30 p.m. The theme behind the performance is for the audience to dress comfortably and relax while enjoying the music.

The annual concert will open with Beethoven’s overture to “Creatures of Prometheus.” It will also feature Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, flute sensation Anthony Trionfo and a show composed by Lowell Liebermann.

“Among all of Beethoven’s symphonies, the Pastorale stands out,” Mobile Symphony Orchestra Director Scott Speck said. “It’s by far Beethoven’s most serene, for he was never as content as when he could escape the stresses of the city for the lovely countryside. It’s his only symphony that tells a story, with delightful country scenes, including actual birdcalls.”

Trionfo won first prize in the 2016 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. He’s been described as “breezily virtuosic” by the New York Times.

Speck had glowing words when discussing Liebermann.

“Lowell Liebermann, a very much living composer, defies the stereotype of the ‘modern’ composer by creating works that are very melodic — even retro,” Speck said. “The piece manages to be whimsical, dramatic, moving, and — at the end — thrilling.”

Ticket information: