MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be performing the best of John Williams in a John Williams Jubilee. This symphonic concert was canceled last year due to the size of the orchestra being too large to perform with the symphonies quarantine.

The concert will combine some of the best works from this classic composer. The full concert program includes:

Star Wars: Main title

Across the Stars from Star Wars Episode 2

Imperial March from Star Wars

Theme from Jaws

Theme from Far and Away

Raiders March

Flight to Neverland from Hook

MainTitle and Remembrances from Schindler’s List

Harry’s Wondrous World from Harry Potter

The People’s House from Lincoln

Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan

Adventures on Earth from ET

The concert will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and May 22. On Saturday the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee begins at 2:30 p.m. Prices range from $20 to $89.