MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be performing the best of John Williams in a John Williams Jubilee. This symphonic concert was canceled last year due to the size of the orchestra being too large to perform with the symphonies quarantine.
The concert will combine some of the best works from this classic composer. The full concert program includes:
- Star Wars: Main title
- Across the Stars from Star Wars Episode 2
- Imperial March from Star Wars
- Theme from Jaws
- Theme from Far and Away
- Raiders March
- Flight to Neverland from Hook
- MainTitle and Remembrances from Schindler’s List
- Harry’s Wondrous World from Harry Potter
- The People’s House from Lincoln
- Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan
- Adventures on Earth from ET
The concert will be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 21 and May 22. On Saturday the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s matinee begins at 2:30 p.m. Prices range from $20 to $89.