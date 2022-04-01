MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will perform their show “Calm Seas” with the University of South Alabama Concert Choir and the Mobile Opera Chorus on April 2 and April 3 at Mobile’s Saenger Theatre.

The Saturday show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday show will begin at 2:30 p.m. The performance will be in memory of Dr. Andrew Harper.

Music Director Scott Speck said, “Last year we lost a great friend of music in Andy Harper. Andy was the founder of the Port City Symphony, our predecessor, and an unfailingly enthusiastic booster for our organization. In many ways Andy’s influence can still be felt in the warmth and exuberance of the MSO. Among his favorite pieces were the Bartok Romanian Dances and Hayden’s Symphony no. 104, and we are playing this concert in his honor. And we’ll have the help of the USA Concert Choir in a lovely, seldom-heard work of Beethoven.”

Tickets for the show start at $20 and go up to as high as $89.