The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be putting on Brahms Symphony 4 on April 15 and April 16.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphony Orchestra will be putting on Brahms Symphony 4 on April 15 and April 16.

The performance will take place at the Saenger Theatre and will feature the University of South Alabama Concert Choir and the Mobile Opera Chorus.

“This concert is off to a vigorous start with Carl Maria von Weber’s brilliant and powerful overture to Euryanthe. Then the University of South Alabama Concert Choir and Mobile Opera Chorus join us for two very different choral works: Caroline Shaw’s Music in Common Time and Mozart’s Ave Verum,” reads the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s website.

There are two performances, which are Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.