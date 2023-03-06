MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s “Musical Romance” will be performing at the Seanger Theatre this weekend. The program features work by William Grant Still, Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The shows will be Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m..

The conductor is Scott Speck. Joyce Yang will be playing the piano. Yang will be performing Tchaikovsky’s Romeo & Juliet and Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

“Our audiences love these two romantic pieces,” reads the website. “Tchaikovsky skillfully turns Shakespeare’s tragedy into an amazing overture that is both thunderingly dramatic and achingly beautiful. It may be a tragic love story, but Tchaikovsky guides it to a triumphant ending.”

Yang will also perform Rachmaninoff’s Second Piano Concerto, which is “widely described as the greatest piano concerto ever written and is also the composer’s most popular work.”

Audiences will also enjoy William Grant Still’s Afro-American Symphony, the first symphony by a black composer to be performed by a major orchestra.

“The symphony blends jazz, blues and spirituals into a traditional classical form, which elevates that music as something to be celebrated,” reads the website.

Tickets can be purchased online.