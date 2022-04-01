MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Symphonic Pops Band, Inc. has released its schedule for the 2022 season, including two concerts happening this weekend.

The Mobile Pops is a non-profit symphonic concert band that includes volunteer musicians that provide about 12 concerts annually that are free to the public. Musicians with the Mobile Pops said their goal is to contribute positively to the arts and cultural environment of the Mobile area.

Upcoming Concerts:

Spring Concert – Dauphin Island Water Tower – Saturday, April 2, 2022 – 5 p.m.

Spring Concert – Medal of Honor Park – Monday, April 4, 2022 – 7 p.m.

Spring Concert – Spanish Fort Community Center – Saturday, April 10 – 6 p.m.

Memorial Day Concert – Medal of Honor Park – Saturday, May 28, 2022 – 7 p.m.

4th of July Concert – Cooper Riverside Park – Monday, July 4, 2022 – 7 p.m.

Fall Concert – Medal of Honor Park – Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 – 7 p.m.

Fall Concert – Spanish Fort Community Center – Saturday, Oct. 2, 2022 – 7 p.m.

Veterans Day Concert – USS Alabama Battleship Park – Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 – 7 p.m.

Christmas Concert – Mary G. Montgomery High School Auditorium – Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 – 7 p.m.

Christmas Concert – Davidson High School Auditorium – Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 – 7 p.m.