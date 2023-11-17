MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While over 200 high school swimmers from 15 schools compete in the AHSAA South Sectional Championship at Bishop State Community College, the 400 spectators who came with them had nowhere to sit.

The two-day event’s venue, the Fredericka G. Evans Cultural Centre, featured very little seating in the pool area itself. If the family and friends of the athletes weren’t cheering from the edge of the pool, they had overflowed outside, in the hallways and in the gymnasium.

While City of Mobile Swim Association Vice President Daryl Gomien said he is thankful for Bishop State agreeing to provide a venue, he mentioned plans to build a new, public aquatics center for athletes to train and compete.

Gomien said the Mobile County Aquatics Center will be located near the soccer fields on Halls Mill Road. He said membership holders would be able to use the center as well.

AQUATICS CENTER LOCATION:

The first phase of the project, Gomien said, is complete.

“We’ve already got the sight work done… We got the testing done. It’s just a matter of getting close to breaking ground now.” Gomien said. “Once we reach that goal, then we can do it.”

No date has been set for a groundbreaking.

