MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile has filed a lawsuit against the owner of Barrington Park Apartments to address garbage and litter that has accumulated on the property for months, according to a news release.

The city’s lawsuit, filed Nov. 1, asks that a Mobile County circuit judge declare the complex a “public nuisance.”

“It’s wonderful, somebody needs to be paying something around here other than me it’s great,” resident, Secoria Burks said.

The city also filed a temporary restraining order so that they could access the property and clean up the litter and garbage at the owner’s expense. The court approved the request.

The property previously had four garbage dumpsters for residents to put their garbage in; however, those dumpsters have been removed, leading to garbage, trash and waste being left on the ground, according to the lawsuit.

Burks says this causes health concerns.

“I teach history I know rats bring disease, I know flies bring disease, fleas, ticks, all that type of stuff. that level of trash is a breeding ground for that type of thing. I don’t need that type of thing. I just don’t. I am a clean person I don’t want trash built up on top of me,” Burks said.

The lawsuit also claimed 17 municipal offense tickets against Barrington Apartments and the property manager, for property maintenance code violations, are pending in municipal court.

“When it became clear the owners were not going to step up and do the right thing, I asked

multiple city departments to explore any legal remedy that would allow us to access the property and clean this mess up immediately,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

“The residents, neighbors and the people of Mobile do not deserve this, and we greatly appreciate the courts giving us the tools we need to address this now.”

Family of residents tell WKRG that this will spark a real change now that the city is getting involved.

“I feel like they are going to shut down the whole complex down, I really believe that, and I hope they do that,” residents sister said.

Mobile’s Public Services employees began removing garbage and litter from the property on Friday.