Mobile students win 1st Place in national science competition

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jon Dotson and three of his classmates took home a big award this week. The classmates competed on the national level at ExploraVision with over 4,000 students showcasing science projects.

These Alabama School of Math & Science students took home the first place award this year. Their winning project was Self-Immunizing Joint Replacements.

The science competition takes place each year with students from K-12th grade participating.

You can read the full press release here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories