Mobile students win 1st Place in national science competition

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jon Dotson and three of his classmates took home a big award this week. The classmates competed on the national level at ExploraVision with over 4,000 students showcasing science projects.
These Alabama School of Math & Science students took home the first place award this year. Their winning project was Self-Immunizing Joint Replacements.
The science competition takes place each year with students from K-12th grade participating.
You can read the full press release here.
