MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested an 18-year-old after he was found with a gun at a Mobile County high school.

Pyriel Purelle Poole was arrested after officers were called to Accel Academy for a report of a student with a gun. Officers determined that Poole brought the gun to school to show another student.

Poole was charged with Deadly Weapon on the Premise of a Public School and Pistol-Carrying without a Permit. Poole was previously charged in April for Pistol-Carrying without a Permit.

No one was injured. Mobile Police will continue to investigate.