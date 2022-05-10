MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile student accepted his appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy, one of several students recommended to prestigious military colleges.

Clark Turner, a student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School, accepted his appointment Tuesday, May 10. Turner was one of twelve students selected by Sen. Tommy Tuberville to represent Alabama in the four major service academies including the United States Air Force Academy, Military Academy, Merchant Marine Academy and Naval Academy.

The United States Naval Academy is an incredibly rigorous school. To be considered for admission, students must receive a nomination (typically from U.S. Representative or U.S. Senator,) complete a candidate fitness test and interview, according to the United States Naval Academy.

Turner knew he wanted to be a serviceman from a young age. “When I was a young boy, around the age of 12, I watched the Blue Angels Airshow in Pensacola with my dad and my uncle. I fell in love with the tricks, sounds, and speed of the F/A18 Super Hornets and decided that when I grew up, I wanted to be the pilot of one of those planes,” said Turner. “I could think of no better way to begin my career after college than serving for the U.S. Military.”