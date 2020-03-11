Mobile St. Patrick’s Day events have the green light, despite coronavirus

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- St. Patrick’s Day events in Mobile this weekend will be going on as planned despite New Orleans and other cities cancelations due to coronavirus.

We spoke with Tara Zieman, the director of communication with Visit Mobile who says they have the green light for all events. She says Callaghan’s and O’Daly’s are taking sanitary precautions ahead of their events.

Callaghan’s 74th annual St. Patrick’s Day street party will be happening all day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. O’Daly’s will be having reoccurring events the 14th through the 17th including their staple Green Dress Run Saturday at noon.

Zieman is still waiting on word from the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick regarding Tuesday’s parade.

