MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As the rain pours around the Dotch Community Center Saturday morning, a line of cars makes its way through a make-shift Easter drive-through.

“And I hope I get a picture of the Easter Bunny,” said Pre-K student Birdie Cumbie. The City of Mobile’s annual Spring Fling switched to a drive-through Saturday because of the weather. They had to drop the bouncy houses and petting zoo but kept some essential elements.

“I think it’s important that this location is very symbolic to a lot of different communities and bringing people together for something that everybody can celebrate and you can’t go wrong with the Easter Bunny,” said City Events Coordinator Haleigh Spragg. A lot of people were just thankful that this dreary Saturday wasn’t a complete and total washout.

“Oh, yeah. We come to this every year. She enjoys it so much. And so we were really excited to find out that it wasn’t completely canceled. So we’re still able to see the Easter Bunny and get some eggs and stuff,” said Harriet Shade as she waited in the car line.