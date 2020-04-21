Mobile sports great Jules Mugnier dead at 90

Mobile Sports Hall of Fame inductee Jules “Stormy” Mugnier passed away Saturday at the age of 90.



Born and raised in New Orleans, Mugnier came to Mobile in 1948 to play baseball and basketball at Spring Hill College. He led the Badgers to the Gulf States Conference championship in basketball in 1952 and was named league MVP.



Mugnier drew interest from both the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, and was drafted in the eighth round of the 1952 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics. His pro sports ambitions were put on hold, however, when Mugnier was drafted into the U.S. Army and sent to Korea.



Following his military obligations, Mugnier signed with the then popular National Industrial Basketball League’s Ada Oilers. The team provided him a day job as well as the chance to play basketball. After the team disbanded a couple of years later, Mugnier returned to Mobile where he became a top amateur tennis player and one of the most feared softball players in the city. He also was a basketball referee.



Mugnier had five children and seventeen grandchildren, including former Alabama quarterback Jacob Coker.