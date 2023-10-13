MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Sports Authority reports that it attracted, supported, and/or hosted 39 sporting events during the 2023 Fiscal Year, which generated $31 million for the area economy.

The amount generated is a new annual economic impact record, according to the MSA. The previous best was $25.6 million generated in the 2016 Fiscal Year.

The 39 sporting events is an increase after an average of 32 sporting events over the past five fiscal years, according to the MSA. Fifteen of the events held during the 2023 Fiscal Year were either first or second-time events.

Nearly two-thirds of the events were youth-oriented, with competitors ranging from ages 4-19.

“As we continue to invest in our sports facilities in Mobile, the MSA has seen the returns on our hosted sports events continuing to grow as competitions are flourishing,” MSA Executive Director Danny Corte said.

“In total since 2012, the MSA has attracted, hosted, managed, or co-managed 353 sporting events, which have provided an estimated $230 million economic boost for the Mobile area.”